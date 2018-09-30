Kevin Yeung ends Beijing visit

Mr Yeung (second right) tours the Tsinghua University Art Museum.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (second left) visits the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has taken part in a series of celebration and exchange activities in Beijing with a National Day delegation from the educational sector.

Mr Yeung toured the Palace Museum and attended a talk presented by its Director Shan Jixiang today.

The delegates were also received by Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee Cai Dafeng, at the Great Hall of the People.

The delegation met Ministry of Education officials in the evening, wrapping up Mr Yeung’s duty visit to the capital.

Yesterday, Mr Yeung and the delegates toured the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Tsinghua University Art Museum, and attended an exchange meeting and thematic talk at Tsinghua University.