Labour rights must strike balance

The Government will balance the interests of employers and employees when considering new measures to enhance labour rights.

Returning from his visit to the UK today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung was responding to media speculation that the upcoming Policy Address will include a proposal to extend the statutory maternity leave.

Mr Cheung told reporters the Government has all along been clear in its stance on matters relating to labour rights.

When considering new measures on labour rights, the Government will strike a balance between employees’ rights and employers’ affordability, he said.

Mr Cheung added the Government will take into account the needs of small and medium enterprises, and is willing to study ways to help tide them over if the measure is implemented.