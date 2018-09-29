Coastal clean-up held

Volunteers collect rubbish on the beach during the event.

Volunteer divers take rubbish collected from the seabed to the shore for disposal during Coastal Clean-up Day.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department held a coastal clean-up campaign at Sharp Island in Sai Kung today in support of International Coastal Clean-up Day.

Today's event was again, jointly organised with the Hong Kong Underwater Association.

Thirty-five volunteers helped collect 95 kg of abandoned fishing gear and rubbish from the seabed and the beach.

The department said abandoned fishing gear on the seabed may trap and kill marine life, and removing it will help improve the marine environment and preserve marine resources.

“Through the coastal clean-up activity, we hope divers and other volunteers will be personally involved in keeping the sea clean and appreciate the importance of protecting the marine ecology, thus enhancing public awareness of marine conservation,” it added.

The department also thanked all the volunteers for supporting the event and for clearing large quantities of marine refuse washed up onto the beach following Super Typhoon Mangkhut.