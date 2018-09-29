CSD holds open day

Visitors take part in a physical fitness test at the open day.

Commissioner of Correctional Services Lam Kwok-leung (right) launches the Staff Training Institute 60th Anniversary Open Day.

The Correctional Services Department held an open day at the Staff Training Institute in Stanley today to celebrate the institute’s 60th anniversary.

The event was opened by Council for Accreditation of Academic & Vocational Qualifications Chairman Alex Chan and Commissioner of Correctional Services Lam Kwok-leung.

Tertiary and secondary students, ethnic minority teenagers, non-governmental organisation members that co-operate with the department, staff and family members, including retired and ethnic minority staff members, took part in the event.

With the theme “STI 60 Years and Beyond”, the open day showcased the institute’s history and development, and demonstrated the professional training it provides.

Visitors learned about the institute’s important milestones through exhibition boards, hologram videos and interactive quizzes.

The institute provides more than 60 courses annually ranging from recruitment training and professional development to tactical training and knowledge management.

It upgrades the skills and capabilities of Correctional Services team members and enables them to meet public expectations and handle challenges at work.

Virtual reality training, a guided scenario training facilities tour and adventure wall climbing were arranged for visitors to experience the professional training provided by the institute.

A flammable liquid detector, weapons and anti-riot equipment were also on display. Visitors could take photos wearing simulated anti-riot gear or take part in a physical fitness test - part of the entry requirements for Correctional Services staff.

There was also a foot drill performance by the department’s Guard of Honour, performances by the Dog Unit and tactical demonstrations.