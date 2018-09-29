Myanmar offers visa on arrival

Myanmar will grant tourist visas upon arrival to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport holders from October 1, the Immigration Department announced today.

Hong Kong tourists can stay in the country for up to 30 days.

They may apply for the tourist visa upon arrival at Yangon, Mandalay or Nay Pyi Taw international airports.

This brings the number of countries or territories that grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to HKSAR passport holders to 163.

Those wishing to visit the country are advised to consult the Consulate General of Myanmar in Hong Kong.