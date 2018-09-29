CS concludes London visit

Mr Cheung is greeted by Hong Kong Association Chairman Douglas Flint (right) at a luncheon organised by the association.

Mr Cheung (second row, eighth left) meets Hong Kong students studying in the UK.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visits a social enterprise that provides vocational training and job placements for youths in London.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung held two youth development meetings and addressed a luncheon on the last day of his visit to London.

Mr Cheung first visited a social enterprise that provides vocational training and job placements for youths to learn about the measures introduced by the UK to nurture the younger generation.

He stressed that the current-term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government attaches great importance to youth development work and strives to address young people’s concerns about education, careers and home ownership.

Mr Cheung noted the Government encourages youngsters’ participation in politics, public policy discussion and debate, to give the young generation opportunities for upward mobility.

“We are hopeful that our young people can develop a positive outlook on life, a commitment to society, a sense of national identity, a love for Hong Kong and an international perspective.

“The Youth Development Council which is under my chairmanship will organise regular youth engagement activities to listen to their views, including regular visits to schools and district youth organisations for direct dialogue with young people of different backgrounds.”

Mr Cheung also met Hong Kong students studying in the UK, including scholars under the Hong Kong Scholarship for Excellence Scheme.

He emphasised that Hong Kong would actively participate in the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development to create new opportunities for the younger generation.

The Chief Secretary encouraged the students to return to Hong Kong after graduation to contribute to the city’s long-term development.

Mr Cheung concluded his London visit with a speech at a Hong Kong Association luncheon, giving an overview on Hong Kong’s strength in arts and culture and its latest developments in innovation and technology.