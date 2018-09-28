HK back to normal: CE

The overall operations of the city are back to normal following the destruction by Super Typhoon Mangkhut two weeks ago.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement today, saying public transport services and classes have resumed, while the supply of electricity and water is generally back to normal.

She said as more than 10,000 trees were knocked down when the typhoon hit Hong Kong, it takes time for the Government to clear fallen trees and clean up debris, even with the extensive manpower deployed.

Over the past two weeks, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department and its contractors removed more than 8,000 tonnes of waste, while the Home Affairs Department and district bodies cleaned up 1,700 spots.

Mrs Lam thanked 300 volunteers from six disciplined services and more than 5,000 volunteers from the community who pitched in the citywide cleanup.

She said the Government’s arrangements for dealing with the aftermath of typhoons can be improved, adding government officials will give an account of the situation in a Legislative Council meeting on October 4.