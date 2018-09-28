Art & cultural scene to boom

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Looking ahead, I am very confident that Hong Kong's art and cultural scene will boom, because of several developments. One is, of course, the much talked about West Kowloon Cultural District which is about to materialise in a very visible way. I'm sure you can already see this iconic building, the Xiqu Centre, but it is on the performing arts. On the visual arts, we will have M+ ready by the end of next year and perhaps open its doors to the people of Hong Kong and visitors in the year 2020. This will be followed by the Hong Kong Palace Museum in 2022.

But prior to that, next year, we will reopen the Hong Kong Museum of Art with an expansion of 40% in arts gallery exhibition space. Adding to that, in the last couple of months, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and the arts museum in particular, has received two wonderful donations. One is from Chih Lo Lou, which is a great collection of late Ming and early Qing paintings. The other is the outstanding works of the late Wu Guanzhong. So when the arts museum opens its doors again next year, you will be able to see these wonderful collections in their dedicated gallery.

At this point in time, it's really for us to congratulate Fine Art Asia and Ink Asia for being the pioneers in doing private art fairs in Hong Kong, and I'm sure that, together with the Government's efforts, Hong Kong's cultural scene will scale new heights in many, many years to come. With those remarks, I wish this year's Fine Art Asia and Ink Asia every success and hope that you will come back more often to support these fine people who are promoting Hong Kong's arts development.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the opening ceremony of Fine Art Asia 2018 & Ink Asia 2018 on September 28.