James Lau visits Yau Tsim Mong

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (third right) chats with youngsters at the Playground Association’s Mongkok Integrated Service Centre for Children & Youth.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau visited the head office of the Antiquities & Monuments Office, the worksite of the West Kowloon Government Offices and a youth centre in Yau Tsim Mong today.

Mr Lau first visited the head office of the Antiquities & Monuments Office, which is located at the former Kowloon British School, to learn about its work on heritage preservation.

Built in 1902 and being the oldest surviving school building constructed for the children of foreign residents in Hong Kong, the building was declared a monument in 1991.

Mr Lau then proceeded to the worksite of the West Kowloon Government Offices and was briefed on its construction progress by representatives of the Architectural Services Department and the Government Property Agency.

The offices are expected to be completed by early next year and will be used for reprovisioning some government offices in the Wan Chai Government Offices Complex and some leased premises in other districts.

Adopting a green design, the building has various energy-saving and renewable energy facilities. There will also be greening on the rooftop and external walls.

Mr Lau also stopped by the Playground Association's Mongkok Integrated Service Centre for Children & Youth to see the services and facilities provided there.

He chatted with youths to learn about their studies, their jobs and their experiences in starting up businesses.

He was glad to see that young entrepreneurs were aspiring to start their own businesses, and appreciated their enthusiasm for life.

Mr Lau wrapped up his visit by meeting District Councillors to discuss various issues including the opening of bank accounts.