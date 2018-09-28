Michael Wong visits Sai Kung

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (first right) is briefed on the progress of emergency repairs at the Sai Kung Sewage Treatment Works.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today visited Sai Kung to learn about the latest developments and needs in the community.

He was briefed by Director of Drainage Services Edwin Tong and Head of the Civil Engineering Office Ricky Lau on the progress of the feasibility study on the relocation of the Sai Kung Sewage Treatment Works to caverns, as well as the preliminary development study for the future planning of the sewage treatment plant’s existing site and its vicinity.

Mr Wong received an update on the damage to the facility caused by Super Typhoon Mangkhut and the progress of repair works.

He then proceeded to Sai Kung Town Centre to inspect the short-term enhancement works along the waterfront promenade, such as the reinstatement of paving blocks, railings and plants.

He wrapped up his visit by meeting District Councillors to discuss local issues.