Mortgage loans up 7.7%

Mortgage loans approved in August increased 7.7% compared with the previous month to $47.7 billion, the Monetary Authority announced today.

Mortgage loans financing primary market transactions rose 18.7% to $9.4 billion while those financing secondary market transactions decreased 12.2% to $20.9 billion.

Those for refinancing increased 38.7% to $17.3 billion.

Mortgage loans drawn down during the month rose 7.1% to $32.3 billion.

The number of mortgage applications in August rose 26.3% month-on-month to 17,963.

The outstanding value of mortgage loans increased 0.8% month-on-month to $1.28 trillion.