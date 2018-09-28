Commerce chief visits Canada

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (third right) attends a meeting with key members of the Hong Kong-Canada Business Association Ottawa in Ottawa.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau visited Ottawa and Montreal yesterday, concluding his trip to the US and Canada.

He met senior government officials and parliamentarians to promote closer ties between Hong Kong and Canada.

At a lunch meeting with parliamentarians in Ottawa, Mr Yau said Hong Kong and Canada have enjoyed excellent economic and trade relations and are important trade and investment partners.

He encouraged Canadian enterprises to make use of Hong Kong to explore the enormous market of Mainland China.

"As the Canadian Government has made trade diversification a priority, and is committed to fostering bilateral trade and investment with Mainland China, Hong Kong can play a key role in this regard by joining hands with Canada to venture into the markets of Mainland China and the rest of Asia.

“With superb connectivity to all parts of the world alongside the various advantages Hong Kong enjoys under the 'one country, two systems' principle, enterprises can set up headquarters or regional bases in Hong Kong as a one-stop hub for the overall co-ordination and operation of projects in the Asia-Pacific region."

Mr Yau also called on Federal Minister of Small Business & Export Promotion Mary Ng and Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Trade in the House of Commons Mark Eyking.

He had a breakfast meeting with key members of the Hong Kong-Canada Business Association Ottawa to learn about the association's efforts in expanding commercial relations between Canada, Hong Kong, the Mainland and throughout Asia.

In Montreal, Mr Yau had dinner with Federal Minister of International Trade Diversification James Carr to discuss Hong Kong-Canada trade relations.