CS boosts ties in London

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (left) holds a bilateral meeting with Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General Mel Stride (right).

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung began the second day of his visit to London with a speech at Asia House’s roundtable discussion.

Mr Cheung said this term of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has adopted a new governance approach and has taken up new roles of facilitator and promoter.

The HKSAR Government has also pledged to continue to take concrete action to resolve difficulties faced by Hong Kong people under the principles of innovation, interaction and collaboration.

Mr Cheung pointed out the Government adopted these principles in handling youth matters to enhance communication and engage them in public affairs, including inviting them to join government advisory committees.

He also mentioned the Government’s commitment to improving the healthcare system and services, and invited overseas medical students to work in Hong Kong after graduation.

At another roundtable discussion on youth skills and training organised by the Hong Kong Vocational Training Council and the British Council, Mr Cheung gave an update on government policies to nurture talent, particularly initiatives to promote vocational training and life-long learning to develop the city into a diversified economy.

Later in the day he met Secretary of State for Health & Social Care Matt Hancock to discuss healthcare services and talked about policy initiatives that promote youth development and social inclusion with Deputy Mayor of London for Business Rajesh Agrawal.

He also met both the Chief Executive and the Acting Director of National Citizen Service Trust to learn about the UK’s work on nurturing young people and enhancing their upward mobility.

On the financial front, Mr Cheung had a meeting with Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General Mel Stride, to forge closer co-operation with fintech development and the asset and wealth management industry.

He wrapped up the day’s programme with a speech at the 35th Hong Kong Dinner organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in London.

Addressing about 400 guests, Mr Cheung emphasised the recent opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link and the forthcoming Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge would promote closer regional integration and open new markets and opportunities for Hong Kong in local, national and international arenas.