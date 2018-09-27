Organisations pledge green support

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (second right) visits green exhibition booths set up at the Green Event Pledge Kick-off Ceremony.

More than 40 organisations from various sectors pledged their support for green events at a ceremony today.

They committed to referring to a green event guidebook published by the Environmental Protection Department when organising and sponsoring future events.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said that determination, sincerity and creativity are the three major keys to reducing waste.

Mr Wong expressed hope that more organisations will use the green event guidebook to jointly promote waste reduction at their events, and encourage a green culture among the community.

Also at today's ceremony, a Leisure & Cultural Services Department representative shared details of the department's successful experience in reducing waste during this year’s Hong Kong Flower Show.