KS Wong inspects country park

Mr Wong (right) thanks a volunteer who helped clean up the country park.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) inspects the damage to Shing Mun Country Park facilities and the progress made in clearing fallen trees in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visited Shing Mun Country Park today to inspect the damage caused by Super Typhoon Mangkhut and the progress made in clearing fallen trees.

Mr Wong was briefed by Director of Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Leung Siu-fai on the department ‘s arrangements for handling the fallen trees.

Mr Leung said external yard waste might bring pests, diseases or seeds from external species and are therefore unsuitable for stockpiling in the country parks.

As for trees knocked down by the typhoon, he said the department will try to cut them into logs to use as materials for providing country park facilities in the future.

Leftover wood and branches will be piled mainly on site for natural decomposition to release nutrients back to nature.

In the previous week, the department inspected various park areas in addition to making continuous efforts to clear fallen trees and repair damaged facilities so that some recreational sites could be reopened for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The department said it will continue its cleanup efforts to restore country parks and reopen facilities for the public. It urged the public to visit its website for updates.

It also reminded hikers not to leave behind kindling in the country parks as there are many fallen trees with withered branches and dry leaves, which are highly flammable.

Mr Wong thanked department staff and volunteers for their efforts in nature and ecology conservation, as well as for their contributions to restore the country parks.

Noting many members of the public and groups had volunteered to clean up waste in the countryside and on the shorelines in the aftermath of the typhoon, Mr Wong thanked them for their selfless contributions and care for nature.

He said government departments are fully devoted to clearing waste and debris onshore, as well as other relief work.

"The Environment Bureau and the Environmental Protection Department will continue to work together with other departments on the post-typhoon relief work, such that the scenic views in country parks, beaches and shorelines and relevant facilities can be restored for the public’s enjoyment," he said.

Check out the Facebook page on clean shorelines for more information.