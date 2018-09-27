4 sites to provide 2,630 flats

The Government will sell by tender four residential sites in the October to December quarter, providing about 2,630 flats.

One site is in Tai Po, one on Lantau, and two in Kai Tak.

For the Tai Po site, the successful bidder will be required to develop a 100-place residential care home for the elderly.

Including supply from private development and redevelopment projects, the total estimated number of flats provided in the quarter will be about 3,360.

Reviewing the private housing land supply situation in the first half of 2018-19, Secretary for Development Michael Wong said six residential sites will have been put up for sale by the Government by the end of this month.

Including Mass Transit Railway Corporation and Urban Renewal Authority projects, supply from private development and redevelopment projects, and supply in the third quarter, the total estimated number of flats provided in the first three quarters of 2018-19 will be about 9,840.

Meanwhile, one commercial/hotel site in Kai Tak will be put up for sale in the next quarter, providing about 56,900 sq m of gross floor area.

The successful bidder for this site will be required to provide floor area for hotel use, which is estimated to provide about 340 to 570 rooms.

When asked if there will be an adequate supply of private units this year, Mr Wong said the Government will try its best to identify suitable sites.

“We will do the best we can in the remaining time of this year to provide the supply. At this stage, I would not make any conjecture, but you can safely assume that in the fourth quarter, we will be providing more land that would be capable of providing more private housing units than the first three quarters.”