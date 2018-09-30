IT platform helps feed the needy

FOOD-CO has expanded to cover all of Hong Kong’s 18 districts, handling nearly 200 tonnes of food in its first year of operation.

The government-funded initiative has attracted various contributors including charities, restaurants and logistics companies.

The platform supports a collaborative community of hundreds of members who help provide and shuttle food to the poor.

Helping hand

Community Services, a local charity organisation, joined FOOD-CO last year.

Its Director Thomas Tang said it made it easier for his organisation to distribute food to the needy as the platform links up donors and food support service operators.

“We joined FOOD-CO last May. We often had a lot of senior citizens gathered in our office. They told me they would like to buy some snacks, like biscuits, but they might not have extra money.

“After I joined FOOD-CO, I found a lot of food donors that offer cereal and biscuits to the needy. That’s why I continue to use the platform.”

Tapping into technology

In 2016, the Government’s Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Fund granted St James' Settlement $10 million to run FOOD-CO.

The IT platform uses technology and data analysis to facilitate food donations in a more efficient way.

Food donors and support service operators can register as members online. The platform will then match parties according to their needs and locations.

St James’ Settlement Senior Manager Connie Ng said FOOD-CO serves as a one-stop shop to allocate large amounts of food.

“The application analyses information provided by food donors and food support service operators. The rating system will calculate marks for each food support service operator depending on its location and the number of beneficiaries. Donations will then be distributed to the operators which are successful matches according to the marks.

“In the past, food support service operators may need two to three weeks to handle a donation. Now with FOOD-CO, they can get the food in as quickly as 10 minutes. They cut down on administrative procedures and increase the variety of food obtained.”

Sharing resources

FOOD-CO launched trial runs in Kwai Tsing, Kwun Tong and Yuen Long in May 2017, handling nearly 200 tonnes of food in its first year of operation.

It has now expanded to cover all 18 districts across Hong Kong.

The initiative also reduces food waste and utilises the operational resources of registered participants.

Members include a local gourmet group which donates its leftover fresh vegetables and unused ingredients, and a logistics company which stores donated goods in its warehouse.

FOOD-CO also welcomes restaurants to provide free meals for the underprivileged, helping to allocate free meal coupons from different restaurants to food support service operators.

Local catering group director Lau Wai-hang said: “At the beginning we tried to donate some food for the service users and some people in need. That’s why we (were) looking for some charity organisation to distribute the food for the people in need. That’s why we found FOOD-CO to help us to do that.”

Mr Lau’s business gives 500 to 600 free meal coupons to FOOD-CO each month.

Impressive expansion

The number of food support service operators registered on the platform has topped 200, while more than 300 organisations serve as food donors.

By May 2019, the daily average number of free meals served through FOOD-CO is expected to rise to 53,000 sets, benefitting 22,000 people per day.

St James' Settlement hopes the platform’s members will continue to grow and that more restaurants will join the initiative and provide free meals.