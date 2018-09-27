Rate hikes to continue: FS

Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the US is likely to raise interest rates again in December and he expects the rate hikes to continue into next year.

Speaking to the media today after the US Federal Reserve announced its latest interest rate hike, Mr Chan noted that Hong Kong interest rates will follow suit.

“There is high possibility of another interest rate hike in December. There will be additional rounds of rate hikes in 2019, given the very strong economy in the US, underpinned by very low unemployment rates.”

Mr Chan said the super-low interest rate environment in Hong Kong will probably end, and interest rates will go up. He urged investors to exercise caution in managing their investment and risks.

“The impact on our asset market has yet to be seen, but this poses high risks to the asset market, because of the interest rate burden, because of the uncertainties brought about by the escalating trade conflicts between the US and China.”

He added the Government and the Monetary Authority will continue to monitor the market closely.