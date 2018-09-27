Free trade a boon

Free trade promotes economic development and benefits the world, and Hong Kong bears strong testimony to this as the seventh largest merchandise trading entity in the world despite its small size, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau says.

He was speaking at a luncheon co-organised by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, Washington, DC and Cathay Pacific Airways in the US capital today.

Mr Yau noted Hong Kong's achievements in practising and preaching free trade are recognised worldwide, citing the city’s ranking by the Heritage Foundation as the world's freest economy for 24 consecutive years.

"Such recognition comes from our unique status under 'one country, two systems' in accordance with the Basic Law. Our trading partners around the world, including the US, have benefited from our unique status and have conducted trade, commerce and investment with us," he added.

On Hong Kong's strengths in the global trading landscape, Mr Yau said: "We maintain our unique strengths in our rule of law, judicial independence, our capitalist system, low and simple tax regime, rights and freedoms, free flow of capital and information, and effective law enforcement across boundaries on various fronts, including intellectual property protection."

In the morning, the commerce chief addressed a seminar co-organised by the Washington ETO and the Atlantic Council.

He emphasised Hong Kong's advantages and exceptional position in the evolving global economic and trade architecture and the era of innovation and the digital economy, and highlighted the city’s decades-long status as a strategic trade and investment gateway in the Asia Pacific region.

"Hong Kong is strategically situated to capitalise on the emerging cross-regional opportunities, and offers comparative advantages for those utilising the city's strengths. Under the 'one country, two systems' arrangement, Hong Kong maintains separate economic and legal systems from Mainland China.

“As champions of free trade and a level-playing field, Hong Kong has been widely recognised as one of the best places in the world to do business."



Mr Yau added Hong Kong must identify and nurture emerging sectors for ongoing economic diversification and realignment, especially in innovation and technology, by focusing on biotechnology, smart city applications, financial technology, as well as artificial intelligence and big data analytics.

Before the luncheon, Mr Yau met Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia & the Pacific of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Ted Yoho and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Trade of the House Ways & Means Committee Dave Reichert.