CS starts London visit

Mr Cheung takes part in a talk organised by the Hong Kong Hospital Authority in London.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (left) signs a Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Co-operation with UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Jeremy Wright.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has begun his visit to London by first, signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Co-operation between Hong Kong and the UK with Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport of the UK Jeremy Wright.

Mr Cheung also met Director of the Office for Civil Society David Knott on youth policies, then called on Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UK Liu Xiaoming.

In the afternoon, he toured the British Museum and called on its Director of International Engagement Nadja Race.

Mr Cheung thanked the museum for supporting Hong Kong in hosting exhibitions and for providing invaluable ancient treasures to exhibit in the city, including for last year's "Eternal Life - Exploring Ancient Egypt" expo.

During a talk organised by the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, Mr Cheung encouraged non-locally trained doctors to work in Hong Kong and updated them on the healthcare system's latest developments.

He later met Hong Kong people living in the UK and updated them on the city's developments, including the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.