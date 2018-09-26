Reuse of yard waste encouraged

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today encouraged the public and organisations to make use of yard waste temporarily stored in the Kai Tak Development Area, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

“Some of the wood could be suitable for adaptive reuse or upcycling, while other yard waste could also be used for composting.

“If they are interested, please contact our colleagues through the hotline so that it (the yard waste) can be for beneficial use,” he said.

Mr Wong said the city’s refuse transfer stations have limited capacity and the damage caused by the typhoon was substantial, with the amount of waste about 30% to 40% more than normal.

“Our colleagues have already made contingency arrangements to divert the yard waste to the Kai Tak temporary storage site to minimise the loading onto our existing refuse transfer stations (RTS). Up to now, based on the latest reports, the RTS operations are almost back to a more acceptable standard.”

On the damage of the Sai Kung Sewage Treatment Works, Mr Wong said the Drainage Services Department has conducted emergency repairs and carried out temporary measures to improve seawater quality in the vicinity.

The department has also put water monitoring results online, he added.