Justice Secretary visits Wong Tai Sin

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (centre) joins students to create a mural at Islamic Dharwood Pau Memorial Primary School.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng visited a primary school and a youth centre in Wong Tai Sin today.

She toured Caritas Jockey Club Integrated Service for Young People and met youth members.

The centre encourages youngsters to develop their potential and cultivate their sense of responsibility through mutual care and social integration.

Ms Cheng then went to Islamic Dharwood Pau Memorial Primary School where she was briefed on its educational philosophy and characteristics.

She chatted with teachers and students to learn about how the school promotes local and Islamic cultural exchanges and the challenges ethnic minority students face.

Wrapping up her visit, Ms Cheng met District Councillors to discuss issues of concern.