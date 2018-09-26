Patrick Nip visits Southern District

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (second left) visits a special school in Southern District.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited a special school and a community service centre in Southern District today.

Mr Nip toured the occupational and speech therapy facilities at a government-aided special school and met its teachers and students.

The school provides a comprehensive education, rehabilitation and hostel service to children aged six or above with physical and learning disabilities.

Mr Nip noted he is pleased the students have overcome their physical impairment with perseverance and participated in sports and art competitions.

He is also glad the school has resumed classes smoothly, thanks to the timely precautionary measures it took and prompt recovery work carried out after Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

Mr Nip then visited a district community centre where he was briefed on the activities it organises and its development plan.

The centre provides diversified social welfare services and community facilities to children, youths and seniors in the district.

Mr Nip also took part in a micro-movie filming activity with the elderly and shot some footage with them.

He was impressed by the seniors’ tireless efforts and passion in learning and encouraged them to keep up their energetic spirit, maintain their curiosity and stay positive to enhance their physical and mental health.

Mr Nip wrapped up the visit by meeting Southern District Council members to discuss district and community affairs.