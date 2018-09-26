Food truck scheme extended

The Government has decided to extend the Food Truck Pilot Scheme for two years to February 2, 2021 after evaluating its operation.

Announcing the extension today, the Tourism Commission said, “The scheme has been operating for about 20 months so far. We observed that the gross revenue of the 15 food trucks varied. Some performed quite well and even opened brick-and-mortar shops.

“Although the performance of some was just average, the overall situation reflected that there was some room for business for food trucks. Hence, we have decided to extend the scheme for two more years.”

As for operating venues, except for AsiaWorld-Expo which will not participate further in light of its development plan, the management of all the other 11 existing venues have agreed in principle to continue accommodating the food trucks to operate in their venues.

The commission will also continue to arrange for food trucks to operate at designated mega events organised by the Tourism Board.

Since the scheme's launch, new operating venues have been introduced to improve the food trucks’ business environment and expand their operational flexibility.

Other refinement measures included providing a more flexible shift arrangement, allowing food trucks to participate in self-identified events, allowing operators to opt whether to operate at the scheduled designated venues, and to identify new operating venues for the Government to consider and follow-up.

The commission will continue to look for other new operating venues and explore further refinement measures.