Building management platform set

The Central Platform on Building Management will be launched to assist owners in building management and large-scale maintenance projects, the Home Affairs Department announced today.

Under the platform, the department will organise regular briefings for owners on building management and maintenance.

At each briefing, representatives from relevant government departments and organisations, including the Buildings Department, the Fire Services Department, the Police Force, the Independent Commission Against Corruption, the Urban Renewal Authority and the Competition Commission, will provide information and introduce their services and schemes on building management and maintenance.

The department said the main targets of the new initiative are owners, owners' corporations, owners' committees and Mutual Aid Committees of buildings which have received pre-notification letters on the Mandatory Building Inspection Scheme and the Mandatory Window Inspection Scheme, repair orders and fire safety directions.

Interested parties who want to know more about building management and maintenance are welcome.

The department has initially lined up briefings in seven districts, and has invited the relevant owners, owners' corporations, owners' committees and Mutual Aid Committees to attend.

The first briefing will be held at 7.30pm tomorrow at Kennedy Town Community Complex.

Click here for details