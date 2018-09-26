HK ranked freest economy

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today welcomed the Fraser Institute’s recognition of Hong Kong as the world’s freest economy in its latest report on economic freedom.

Of the five areas of assessment, Hong Kong topped the rankings in freedom to trade internationally and regulation.

In a statement, the Government said the hard-earned results vividly reflect Hong Kong's steadfast commitment to building a free economy with a level playing field.

The Government added it will continue to build a robust institutional framework, uphold the fine tradition of rule of law and maintain an efficient government to provide a level playing field and a favourable environment for the economy to thrive.

On the claim in the institute’s press release that there is a concern about the rule of law in Hong Kong, the Government said there are no objective facts showing the rule of law or judicial independence in Hong Kong has been subject to any interference.