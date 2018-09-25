Typhoon-affected facilities checked

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited some leisure facilities on Hong Kong Island today to inspect the clearance and repair work following Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

The facilities include the Siu Sai Wan Sports Ground, Siu Sai Wan Promenade and St. Stephen's Beach Water Sports Centre in Stanley.

Mr Cheung commended all government colleagues for their sterling efforts and assistance in helping to restore the community back to normal.

He said the Government would allocate sufficient resources to restore the damaged public facilities.