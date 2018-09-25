CE visits Sai Kung

Mrs Lam inspects the Marine Police East Division operational base to learn about its repair works.

Mrs Lam (centre), accompanied by Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) inspects the Sai Kung Sewage Treatment Works which were seriously damaged by the typhoon.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second right) visits Sai Kung town centre to learn more about the district’s recovery from typhoon Mangkhut.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited Sai Kung today to inspect the Sai Kung Sewage Treatment Works and the Marine Police East Division operational base to learn about the damage to the facilities brought by typhoon Mangkhut and the progress of the repair works.

Mrs Lam first inspected the Sai Kung Sewage Treatment Works which were seriously damaged by the typhoon.

She noted that following the Drainage Services Department's hard work over the past few days, a temporary pipe has been installed to divert the disinfected primary-treated sewage into a submarine outfall for dispersed discharge and dilution, and the treatment process will be upgraded to chemically enhanced primary sedimentation level in three weeks to minimise the impact on nearby waters.

The Drainage Services and the Environmental Protection departments will closely monitor the water quality in the vicinity and release the results.

Mrs Lam also viewed closed-circuit television footage taken at the sewage treatment works during the typhoon, and met staff who were on duty at the time and thanked them for their commitment to serving the public even in inclement weather.

She then visited the Marine Police East Division operational base to meet Senior Police Inspector Thomas Chum and heard from him and his team about how they rescued four people who had fallen into the sea during the typhoon signal No. 10.

The Chief Executive applauded their bravery and team spirit.

Mrs Lam also visited the Sai Kung town centre to learn more about the damage sustained by facilities on the promenade and vessels, as well as the marine refuse problem.

She also chatted with seafood restaurant owners and fishermen to understand their situation.

Mrs Lam noted that the town centre has almost resumed normal following efforts by the relevant departments and local people in the past few days.

The Marine Department has so far collected nearly 90 tonnes of marine refuse.

The city has largely returned to normal, Mrs Lam said.

As some facilities have been seriously damaged and the repair works will take some time, the Chief Executive appealed for people's patience and understanding.