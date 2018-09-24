HK celebrates mid-autumn

It's Mid-Autumn Festival time again when family and friends get together to marvel at the beauty of the full moon.

Spectacular lantern displays are shown across Hong Kong including at Victoria Park and the Cultural Centre Piazza, providing a stunning backdrop for festive photos.

While a highlight of the mid-autumn festivities is the traditional Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance where revellers enjoy watching a fiery 67-metre dragon wind its way through the streets of Tai Hang to the beat of drums and gongs.