More flat applications to open

Additional applications for purchasing Home Ownership Scheme flats in Cheung Sha Wan, Kai Tak and Tung Chung will be accepted from October 3 to October 16, the Housing Authority announced today.

A total of 4,431 flats will be offered at Hoi Lok Court in Cheung Sha Wan, Kai Long Court in Kai Tak and Yu Tai Court in Tung Chung.

In June and July, the authority approved re-opening applications to invite additional applications, the revised selling prices and sales arrangements for Home Ownership Scheme flats and the new alienation restrictions.

All valid applications received during the March 29 to April 11 application period remain valid and are not required to submit fresh applications.

Sales leaflets, application forms and application guides will be available at the authority’s Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu from September 26.

Project information, building models and flat walkthrough videos will be displayed at the centre from 8am to 7pm from September 26 to October 16.



A ballot will be held, tentatively in November, for applicants from the two application periods.

