XRL first day operation smooth: CE

The overall operation of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link on its first day of service was smooth.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement today after inspecting West Kowloon Station.

She said the Hong Kong Section of the XRL is cross-boundary infrastructure and its ticketing system needs to work with that of the Mainland Section.

Noting there were some teething problems on the new express rail, she said the Mass Transit Railway Corporation had tried its best to resolve them.

Mrs Lam said she was satisfied with the railway's first day of operation, adding the MTR Corporation will see how to make improvements.