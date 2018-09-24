CE mourns Charles Kao

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed deep sorrow over the death of Nobel laureate, former Vice-Chancellor of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the "Father of Fibre Optics", Prof Charles Kao.

Mrs Lam said Prof Kao was a pioneer in the development and use of fibre optics which had revolutionised modern communication technology, making a tremendous contribution to Hong Kong, the world and mankind.

She said: "Prof Kao was not only an outstanding scientist, he was also a committed educator.

“During his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the CUHK from 1987 to 1996, he strived to promote research and shape the landscape of higher education, sparing no efforts in the nurturing of the next generation.

“Visionary with regard to the development of scientific research in Hong Kong, he played a key role in the establishment of the Hong Kong Science Park, laying a solid foundation for the present development of innovation and technology in the city. He was awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal in 2010.”

She said though he suffered from Alzheimer's disease in his twilight years, Prof Kao continued to contribute to society by setting up the Charles K Kao Foundation in 2010 with his wife to help Alzheimer’s patients and increase public awareness of the disease.

Mrs Lam added she has been deeply moved by Prof Kao's positive attitude and his public spirit.

"An eminent figure, Prof Kao is the pride of Hong Kong people. I was grieved to learn of his passing. On behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family," Mrs Lam said.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said Prof Kao played a key role in promoting education and research and his contribution was pivotal to the setting up of the Hong Kong Science & Technology Park.

“Prof Kao was the light of Hong Kong, the pride of Hong Kong people and an icon of our generation.”

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Prof Kao’s enthusiasm and focus on innovation and research, his attitude towards pursuing excellence and his pioneering research and development and applied research led optical fibre technology.

Mr Chan said these elements were key factors for the development of the Internet and they helped rewrite the methods of communication for human beings.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang said Prof Kao was a harbinger in technology in Hong Kong, and his efforts and personal achievements had inspired a countless number of technology workers and carried the most profound influence on the development of local technology.

Noting the Charles K Kao Foundation has spared no effort in enhancing public awareness on Alzheimer's, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said the passing of Prof Kao is indeed a loss for Hong Kong people.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said the education sector would never forget Prof Kao’s significant contributions to technological research and higher education development.