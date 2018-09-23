Security chief inspects XRL station

Mr Lee (second right) visits the Police Report Centre at the Hong Kong Port Area to inspect procedures for maintaining law and order at West Kowloon Station.

Secretary for Security John Lee (second left) and Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (second right) are briefed on the operation of the Hong Kong Section of the XRL on its first day of service.

Secretary for Security John Lee inspected the Hong Kong Port Area of West Kowloon Station after the service of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link commenced today.

He first arrived at the Station Control Room to learn about the operation of the XRL system. Together with Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan, Mr Lee was briefed on the operation of the railway on its first day of service.

Mr Lee then proceeded to the Police Report Centre in the Hong Kong Port Area to learn about maintaining law and order at the station.

He also visited the duty room of the Immigration Department and the control room of the Customs & Excise Department to observe entry and departure clearance and customs clearances for passengers.

Mr Lee thanked all personnel of local law enforcement agencies at the station for their dedication.

He was confident they will be committed to exercising professionalism in carrying out their duties so that passengers could experience efficient and convenient railway services.