XRL HK Section debuts to public

The Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link debuted its service to the public today.

The first Vibrant Express train bound for Shenzhenbei Station departed from West Kowloon Station at 7am this morning. The journey took about 19 minutes.

Passengers can go directly to 44 Mainland stations via the Hong Kong Section of the XRL.

The construction of the Hong Kong Section of the XRL started in 2010. It spans 26 km and connects with the Mainland Section of the XRL and the 25,000 km-long national high speed rail network.