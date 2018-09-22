XRL HK section opens

Mrs Lam (left), Mr Ma (second left) and other guests take a ride on the first Vibrant Express train bound for Guangzhounan Station from West Kowloon Station.

Mrs Lam (fourth right), Mr Ma (fourth left) and other guests enter the Mainland Port Area.

Mrs Lam (second right), Mr Ma (second left) and National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Vice-Chairman CY Leung (left) are briefed on the operations of the Hong Kong Port Area.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui today jointly hosted the opening ceremony for the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Section of the XRL links up the three rapidly developing leading cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area - Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

In addition to boosting the high speed passenger transport network in the bay area and promoting economic, social and cultural exchanges, it also connects Hong Kong with the Capital Economic Circle and Yangtze River Delta Region through the Beijing-Guangzhou Passenger Line and the Hangzhou-Fuzhou-Shenzhen Passenger Line.

She said the high speed rail strengthens synergy among the regions, creating more development opportunities.

Mrs Lam added that in addition to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s efforts and the Mass Transit Railway Corporation’s project and operations teams, staunch support from the Central Authorities and the co-operation of relevant departments have been indispensable in enabling the smooth commissioning of the Hong Kong Section of the XRL.

The Guangdong Provincial Government and the Shenzhen Municipal Government also made an all-out effort to ensure the delivery of the best results under the co-location arrangement, she said.

She thanked China Railway Corporation for providing top-notch arrangements for train scheduling, ticketing and finances.

She also expressed her appreciation to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for providing a firm legal basis for the co-location arrangement, and the Legislative Council for enacting local legislation for the arrangement in a timely manner.

After a plaque unveiling ceremony, guests boarded the first train bound for Guangzhounan Station after going through clearance procedures under the co-location arrangement at West Kowloon Station.

Following a brief stop at Guangzhounan Station, they made the return trip back to Hong Kong.

The construction of the Hong Kong Section of the XRL started in 2010. It spans 26 km and connects with the Mainland Section of the XRL and the 25,000 km-long national high speed rail network.

Its service will commence on September 23.