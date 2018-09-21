$10.419m set for earthquake victims

The Government has approved a total of $10.419 million in grants for four relief agencies to help earthquake victims in Indonesia.

The Disaster Relief Fund grants were approved upon the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee.

The grants, $2.916 million for Plan International, Hong Kong, $1.559 million for Adventist Development & Relief Agency China, $3.925 million for World Vision Hong Kong and $2.019 million for Hong Kong Red Cross, will be used to provide shelters and tools.

The funds will also provide household and hygiene items, mobile toilets and water tanks to benefit 60,000 earthquake victims.

Since the targeted villages or relief items to be distributed by the four agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources.

The committee hopes the grants will help provide timely relief to the victims.

To ensure the money is used properly, the relief agencies will be asked to submit evaluation reports and audited accounts after the relief projects have been completed.