2 sites to be sold

Two residential sites in the 2018-19 Land Sale Programme will be sold by public tender, the Lands Department announced today.

The Lantau Island site is Lot No. 766 in Demarcation District No. 332 at South Lantau Road, Cheung Sha.

It has a site area of 5,503 sq m with a minimum and maximum gross floor area of 1,321 sq m and 2,201 sq m.

Another site is New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6591 at Kai Tak Area 4B Site 4.

It has a site area of 9,708 sq m with a minimum and maximum gross floor area of 32,037 sq m and 53,394 sq m.

Both are designated for private residential purposes.

The tender invitation for the lots will open on September 28.

It will close on October 26 for the Lantau site and on November 9 for the Kai Tak site.