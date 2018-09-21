New air ticket rules set

Airlines will need to provide the final price of air tickets and the price breakdown at all times when selling them at their direct sales outlets from November 1.

Announcing the new requirements today, the Civil Aviation Department said the move enhances transparency and enables consumers to make informed choices.

The breakdown has to show all "must pay" elements of the ticket fare in each quotation or transaction, it said.

The "must pay" elements include the applicable airfare, the passenger fuel surcharge (if levied by the relevant airline), Air Passenger Departure Tax, Passenger Security Charge and Airport Construction Fee.

If there are optional price supplements such as extra baggage allowance or travel insurance, each of them must be offered on an opt-in basis, it added.

The department reminds consumers to look out for the final price during price comparison and contact airlines for clarification when in doubt.