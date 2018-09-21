CS to visit London

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will visit London from September 26 to 28.

Mr Cheung will address the 35th Hong Kong Dinner organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in London to celebrate the long and close relationship between Hong Kong and the UK.

He will meet senior government officials as well as members of the business sector and professionals to update them on the latest developments of Hong Kong.

Furthermore, Mr Cheung will attend a ceremony on the signing of an agreement on cultural co-operation between the two places, and a Hospital Authority talk on opportunities for non-locally trained doctors in Hong Kong.

He will also meet members of the Chinese community and Hong Kong students there and visit organisations and facilities in London.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong will act as Chief Secretary during Mr Cheung's absence.