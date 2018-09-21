CE meets UK Parliament members

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) meets Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament Tom Tugendhat (second left) at the Chief Executive’s Office.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament Tom Tugendhat at the Chief Executive's Office.

Mrs Lam briefed Mr Tugendhat and members of the committee on Hong Kong's latest developments.

She said since its return to the Motherland, Hong Kong has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" in strict accordance with the Basic Law, thus demonstrating the full and successful implementation of "one country, two systems".

Adding that the rule of law and judicial independence are as robust as ever, Mrs Lam highlighted the fact a number of overseas non-permanent judges of the Court of Final Appeal are from the UK, and these illustrious judges have made significant contributions to the city's rule of law and judicial independence.

The city's comprehensive legal aid system is also important for safeguarding justice, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government attaches great importance to freedom of speech, which is also protected by the Basic Law, she said.

She added Hong Kong is actively participating in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and will strive to leverage its unique advantages and jointly develop the bay area into an international innovation and technology hub.

Mrs Lam also said Hong Kong's integration into the development of the bay area will not undermine the implementation of "one country, two systems" but will enrich it.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip also attended the meeting.