Edward Yau to visit US, Canada

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will visit Washington, DC in the US, and Ottawa and Montreal in Canada from September 23 to 29.

During his stay in Washington, DC, between September 23 and 26, Mr Yau will meet government officials, members of congress, think tanks and leaders of chambers or business organisations.

He will exchange views on Hong Kong-US trade and economic relations and update them on the latest economic developments in Hong Kong.

On September 25, Mr Yau will attend a gala reception and dinner hosted by Cathay Pacific Airways to mark its inaugural direct flight between Hong Kong and Washington, DC.

He will also witness the signing of the Statement of Intent on Smart Technology Collaboration by the US Department of Commerce and the Hong Kong Productivity Council.

On September 26, he will deliver a keynote speech at a seminar entitled "The United States, Hong Kong & China: Innovation Economies in the 21st Century" co-organised by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, Washington, DC and the Atlantic Council.

Mr Yau will then travel to Canada to meet government officials and Canadian Parliament members to discuss issues relating to trade and economic co-operation between Hong Kong and Canada.

He will also meet key members of the Hong Kong-Canada Business Association Ottawa.

In Montreal, he will meet with government officials responsible for trade matters.

During Mr Yau’s absence, Under Secretary Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary.