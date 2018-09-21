HK maintains GDP growth forecast

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today said the Government maintains its 2018 economic growth forecast of 3% to 4%, despite the trade dispute between the Mainland and the US.

Speaking to the media in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr Chan said the direct impact on Hong Kong’s economy will be mild this year as US tariffs have just taken effect.

However, he cautioned that apart from re-exports, Hong Kong should be vigilant about the impact of the trade dispute on investor confidence, the market and the stability of the financial system.

Mr Chan added a series of stress tests have been conducted, with results showing that Hong Kong's banking and financial systems are stable.