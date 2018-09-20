FS forges trade ties in Vietnam

Financial Secretary Paul Chan speaks at the Trade Development Council’s In Style, Hong Kong symposium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) events in Ho Chi Minh City and met Vietnamese officials to strengthen trade and economic ties.

This morning, Mr Chan attended the HKTDC's In Style, Hong Kong symposium and toured the trade exhibition of brands and designs from more than 130 Hong Kong companies.

At the symposium, he said Hong Kong and Vietnam will have much to gain long down the road.

Given Hong Kong's excellent business environment, the quality professional services it provides, as well as the signing of the Free Trade Agreement between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) last year, he said the city is well positioned to help Vietnam enterprises expand their businesses.

Mr Chan then met Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Le Hoai Trung.

At the meetings, he highlighted Hong Kong’s active participation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's development.

He hoped Hong Kong can strengthen co-operation with Vietnam on all fronts to seize the huge opportunities brought about by the initiative.

He also provided an update on the latest development of innovation and technology as well as financial services in Hong Kong.

In the afternoon, Mr Chan visited the headquarters of a Hong Kong enterprise and its projects in the city.

He also met Chinese Consul-General Wu Jun to thank him for supporting the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in forging co-operation with ASEAN.

Addressing the HKTDC’s gala dinner, Mr Chan stressed Hong Kong, with its strong professional services from financial services and cross-border logistics to creative design, can help Vietnam enterprises expand their businesses in the markets of the Mainland and the Asian region.

He also underlined Hong Kong's commitment in promoting the development of art, culture and creative industries.

He added as trade and economic activities between Hong Kong and Vietnam continue to grow, he hoped the two places, both meeting points of the East and the West, can forge stronger co-operation in different areas such as art, culture and tourism.