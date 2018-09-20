CS cheers on youth trainees

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today joined an orientation event attended by 600 young electromechanical trainees.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Cheung encouraged the trainees to equip themselves well and develop their strengths in the electromechanical industry, which is filled with development opportunities.

Noting that Hong Kong will continue to have a number of infrastructure projects and that the number of mechanical and electrical facilities has also increased, Mr Cheung said the industry will require a large number of professionals in the field.

The event was held by the Electrical & Mechanical Trade Promotion Working Group, which was formed by the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department and the electrical and mechanical trade.

Click here for details.