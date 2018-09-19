Typhoon relief work inspected

Secretary for Home Affair Lau Kong-wah (left) chats with business operators at Lei Yue Mun in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today visited Victoria Park and Lei Yue Mun to inspect relief work in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

At Victoria Park, Mr Lau thanked park staff for their work and learned about the clearance work involved to ensure the Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival can be held in the park as scheduled.

Due to the severe damage from the typhoon, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department is making great efforts to conduct clearance and repair work at their affected venues. All gazetted public beaches, some water sports centres and promenades in many districts have been temporarily closed.

The Hong Kong Museum of Coastal Defence and a number of land-based leisure facilities, such as Siu Sai Wan and Aberdeen sports grounds, have also been closed.

Mr Lau appealed for public understanding as it may take longer for these venues to undergo large-scale repair work before they can reopen.

He went to Lei Yue Mun to inspect Lei Yue Mun Sports Centre which was designated as a temporary shelter during the typhoon, as well as flood prevention facilities installed after the passing of Typhoon Hato last year.

Mr Lau extended his sympathy to residents and business operators as he inspected the condition of villages that were affected.

He said the Home Affairs Department had spared no effort in providing emergency support services during the typhoon, including the early evacuation of residents in low-lying areas and the opening of 53 temporary shelters, which had around 1,700 visits.

The District Offices immediately liaised with relevant departments and arranged contractors for clean-up operations and tree removal.

Mr Lau thanked all staff members of the Home Affairs Bureau for remaining united and committed to their work during the typhoon.