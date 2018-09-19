Lantern carnivals set

The interactive lighting installation at the Cultural Centre Piazza features miniature illuminated trains departing from the former Kowloon-Canton Railway terminus.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will hold free lantern carnivals and present an interactive lighting installation to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival.

The interactive lighting installation will be on display at the Cultural Centre Piazza until October 1 and a special event will be held in the evening from September 22 to 25, featuring storytelling and lantern-making workshops.

Lantern carnivals will be held at Tai Po Waterfront Park on September 23, Victoria Park on September 24 and Tuen Mun Park on September 25.

The carnivals will feature an array of festive activities, including folk song performances, dance and acrobatics shows, and folk art demonstrations.

