Education chief inspects schools

Mr Yeung (right) visits Hung Hom to learn about the latest developments of some old streets in the district.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (centre) inspects the progress of repairs on Alliance Primary School in Whampoa.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today inspected repairs on schools in Kowloon City which were severely damaged by Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

Mr Yeung visited Alliance Primary School (Whampoa) and GCEPSA Whampoa Primary School, both of which were significantly damaged.

One school will resume class tomorrow while the other is expected to resume class on Friday following urgent repairs arranged by the Education Bureau and the schools' management.

The bureau will follow up on the needs of the schools and give them appropriate support, he added.

Mr Yeung thanked school heads and staff members for taking good care of students’ learning needs during class suspension through various means such as the Internet, and for their efforts in dealing with repairs.

He then went to see the latest developments of some old streets in Hung Hom.

Mr Yeung was a District Officer (Kowloon City) in 2003 when Hong Kong was hit by SARS and an environmental hygiene problem at the Eight "Wan" Streets was an urgent issue for the district.

He said the Government established a new modality, with the District Office liaising with residents and relevant departments to expedite improvement works.

Mr Yeung also went to the Kai Tak Development Area to visit the HKSKH Kowloon City Children & Youth Integrated Service Centre in Ching Long Shopping Centre.

During the day he also met District Councillors, noting that with new demand for social services due to population growth in the district, the Government will improve facilities and services.