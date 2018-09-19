Gov’t to improve typhoon work

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today said the Government will learn from the experience of Super Typhoon Mangkhut to improve its typhoon measures.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Cheung said the typhoon had caused disruptions, with the Mass Transit Railway’s East Rail Line and franchised bus services affected on Monday.

He reiterated there is no mechanism in place to allow the Government to declare a day off for workers in the aftermath of a typhoon.

The Chief Executive made an appeal on Sunday urging employers to adopt a flexible arrangement for employees who had difficulties travelling to work, he added.

Mr Cheung also said the Security Bureau will look into the city’s typhoon measures to see if there are areas that can be improved upon.