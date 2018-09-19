Welfare cases drop 0.2%

The overall Comprehensive Social Security Assistance caseload in August fell by 437 cases to 230,228, down 0.2% compared with July, the Social Welfare Department announced today.

The total number of recipients stood at 332,018.

Low-earnings cases fell 1.2% to 3,907 while old age cases were down 0.1% to 143,651.

Both unemployment and single parent cases decreased 0.7% to 12,389 and 25,595.

Ill health and permanent disability cases increased slightly by 0.1% to 23,398 and 17,013.