Fire services exhibition opens

Secretary for Security John Lee (second right) tours the "Through Thick and Thin: 150 Years of the Hong Kong Fire Services" exhibition.

The Fire Services Department and the Leisure & Cultural Services Department will hold the "Through Thick & Thin: 150 Years of the Hong Kong Fire Services" exhibition from September 19.

The exhibition marks the 150th anniversary of the Fire Services Department.

About 100 historical artefacts including a wooden fire truck, badges and valuable photographs dating back to the late 19th Century will be displayed at the exhibition which will run from September 19 to October 22.

Through video and interactive games, people can learn about the history and development of fire and ambulance services in Hong Kong.

Secretary for Security John Lee officiated at the opening ceremony of the exhibition today.

Mr Lee said the Fire Services Department has been going through ups and downs with Hong Kong people, safeguarding the city with the mission of "Serving with courage, passion and commitment.”

“The distinguished professionalism of the fire and ambulance crews and their commitment to providing high quality and highly efficient emergency services are deeply appreciated," he said.

The exhibition will be held at the Hong Kong Museum of History. Admission is free.